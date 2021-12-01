James Paxton Agrees to Deal With Red Sox

Ladner’s James Paxton is joining the Boston Red Sox. Deal is pending a physical. #RedSox #MLB — Chad Dey (@chad_dey) December 1, 2021

Paxton underwent his second Tommy John surgery in 2021, and he has a long road to recovery ahead of him. When he is ready to pitch in 2022, he’ll be doing it in a Red Sox uniform. Paxton reportedly agreed to a one-year, $10M bet with the Red Sox with club options in 2023 and 2024. That could bring the contract as high as $35M.

Paxton has previously been one of the most talented starters in baseball, but health has been a significant concern. He’s never pitched more than 160 1/3 innings in a season, and he’s logged just 21 2/3 innings over the past two years. He hasn’t been particularly effective of late either, posting a 6.64 ERA in 2020 and a 6.75 ERA in 2021. Paxton does have some upside — he’s pitched to a K/9 of at least 11.11 in each of the past four seasons — but he’s a major wild card moving forward.

The Red Sox are currently listed at +1800 to win the 2022 World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.