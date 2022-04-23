Overview

Javier Baez is not expected to be activated off of the injured list by the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, Evan Woodberry of MLive.com reports.

Tigers shortstop Javier Báez (thumb) said he's hoping for a return on Sunday. — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) April 23, 2022

Baez has been on the IL since April 15 due to a thumb injury. Saturday was the first day he was eligible to return from the IL and the Tigers are playing a doubleheader versus the Colorado Rockies and can certainly use him. Still, they want Baez to take batting practice pregame, and if all goes well, he will be activated for the series finale on Sunday.

Baez was a significant free-agent addition during the offseason for the Tigers as he signed a six-year, $140 million contract to leave the Chicago Cubs. Baez has only played five games for the Tigers and is batting .316 with a HR and four RBIs.

