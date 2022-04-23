Baez has been on the IL since April 15 due to a thumb injury. Saturday was the first day he was eligible to return from the IL and the Tigers are playing a doubleheader versus the Colorado Rockies and can certainly use him. Still, they want Baez to take batting practice pregame, and if all goes well, he will be activated for the series finale on Sunday.
Baez was a significant free-agent addition during the offseason for the Tigers as he signed a six-year, $140 million contract to leave the Chicago Cubs. Baez has only played five games for the Tigers and is batting .316 with a HR and four RBIs.
In the first game of the DH today, the Tigers will start Tarik Skubal, and the Rockies will counter with Antonio Senzatela. The Tigers are +152 (-1.5) on the run line and -142 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-106), and under (-114).
