Jays' George Springer Suffered Concussion and Shoulder Strain

George Springer of the Toronto Blue Jays did suffer a concussion and left shoulder strain on the weekend. The Blue Jays’ official Twitter account confirmed Springer sustained these injuries in Saturday’s elimination game against the Seattle Mariners.

UPDATE: OF George Springer sustained a concussion and left shoulder sprain during Saturday’s game. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 11, 2022

Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette. Both men were going full speed after a flare into left-center when the infielder’s forearm made contact with Springer’s head. Both players stayed down for a while after crashing into each other while diving for the ball. The play opened the floodgates to a four-run inning for the M’s.

Toronto, of course, went on to suffer one of the worse collapses in baseball history after leading 8-1 in the sixth inning. The Jays dropped the must-win game 10-9 and were eliminated from the postseason in a two-game sweep.

The good news is Springer says he is feeling okay and is expected to be cleared to travel soon. He’ll have lots of time to recover before Spring Training gets underway in late February.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, you can live bet on the team that sent the Jays packing right now. The plucky Mariners hold a 6-3 lead in the fifth inning.