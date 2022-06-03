Jays, Guardians American League Best Bets June 3

There’s a full board of action slated to kick off this evening in the American League and there’s plenty of solid value on the board to target.

Below, you can find a pair of games from the American League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Twins (+184) vs Toronto Blue Jays (-220) Total: 9.5 (O-105, U-115)

The Toronto Blue Jays are the hottest team in MLB and have now won eight straight games after back-t0-back sweeps over the Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox. The Blue Jays will welcome the Minnesota Twins to town for a three-game weekend series, who have lost three straight games but still manage to sit atop the AL Central with a record of 30-23.

Some of the Blue Jays’ big bats are starting to find their rhythm, including Teoscar Hernandez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, and Bo Bichette. This is good news for a team that hasn’t been able to find much of any offensive consistency when there was an expectation that this team would be amongst the top offenses in baseball.

The Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi to the mound tonight, while the Twins will counter with Chi Chi Gonzalez. This matchup should give the Jays a significant edge, especially with Kikuchi having a much better month of May when he allowed just seven earned runs over 26 and 2/3 innings.

The Twins struggled offensively during the last three games of their series against the Detroit Tigers, but with the Blue Jays getting more production from their lineup, especially at home, the total should be given a look tonight, even if you like what you’ve seen from Kikuchi of late. Gonzalez has a track record of being a spot starter, but he posted an ERA of 6.46 last year and the Blue Jays should continue feasting against the right-hander tonight. With all of that in mind, the over 9.5 is a nice value play at -105, while you can get the same price by selecting Toronto on the runline to win by multiple runs in this series opener.

Best Bets: Blue Jays runline -1.5 (-105), Over 9.5 (-105)

Cleveland Guardians (-134) vs Baltimore Orioles (+114) Total: 8.5 (O-120, U-102)

The Cleveland Guardians have won three straight games heading into their weekend set with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. The Guardians will have their highest-profile arm on the mound tonight with Shane Bieber taking the hill to face off with Bruce Zimmermann of the Orioles. Bieber has been very good through two months of the season, posting a record of 2-3 with a 3.19 ERA and 51 strikeouts, while Zimmermann has been serviceable with a 2-3 record and an ERA of 4.53.

Cleveland has a record of 22-24 and has struggled after getting off to a strong start to the season. Even with that in mind, they’ve been playing better baseball of late and there’s value in their number tonight on the moneyline as road favorites at -134. There’s a lot to like about this spot tonight for the Guardians and it’s a good place to target on the American League side of things, especially against a young and inexperienced Orioles team facing off with a Cy Young contender.

Best Bet: Guardians moneyline (-134)