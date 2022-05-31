Jays Have Guerrero Jr., Hernandez, and Jansen Back vs. White Sox

After sitting out Sunday’s wild series finale against the Los Angeles Angels, the Toronto Blue Jays will have three core players back in the lineup for tonight’s set opener with the Chicago White Sox.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (wrist), Teoscar Hernandez (hip), and Danny Jansen (hip) were all held out of Toronto’s 11-10 shootout in Anaheim two days ago but had a front-row seat to watch their teammates complete the four-game sweep.

Consider Sunday a maintenance day for all three players, although Hernandez did get in as a pinch hitter late, while Guerrero and Jansen sat the whole game off.

Vladdy will be at first and bat third tonight while Teoscar is in the cleanup hole and will patrol right field. Jansen gets the call behind the plate in favor of Alejandro Kirk and will hit eighth.

It’s a battle of aces tonight as Chicago sends Lucas Giolito (3-1, 2.63 ERA) to the mount to counter Kevin Gausman (4-3, 2.25 ERA).

The FanDuel Sportsbook has the Jays as -184 moneyline favorites, and the 7.5 run total could end up hitting seven before first pitch at 7:07 PM ET as the under (-118) is getting love.