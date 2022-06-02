Jays' Hyun-jin Ryu Back on IL for 2nd Time in 2 Weeks

The Toronto Blue Jays will be without a key member of their starting pitching rotation for the second time inside of a few weeks. Hyun-jin Ryu was placed on the 15-day injured list with left forearm inflammation today.

Ryu looked decent last night in his fourth straight start since coming off the IL on May 14th with a similar ailment. However, the former Los Angeles Dodger could only last four innings before leaving with a 5-3 lead over the White Sox on Wednesday. He allowed three earned runs off four hits, two of which were homers, for a no-decision in an eventual 7-3 Toronto win.

The 35-year-old lefty has a 2-0 record on the season, with an unimpressive 5.33 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in six starts. Ryu also has just 16 strikeouts in 27 innings while opponents are hitting .284 off the veteran hurler.

Expect Ross Stripling to fill the South Korean’s spot in the rotation, and if you don’t have an IL spot open on your fantasy team, Ryu can be dropped.

