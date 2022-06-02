Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu Leaves Start Due to Injury

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu left yesterday’s start early due to left forearm tightness. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, and manager Charlie Montoyo said Ryu would go for imaging.
The 35-year-old was beginning to turn his season around after he had a few bad starts to start. Ryu is 2-0 with a 5.33 ERA and has totaled 16 strikeouts over 27 innings of work.
His absence will test the Blue Jays’ pitching depth, but it may open the door for the once-prized prospect, Nate Pearson. Pearson is still on a rehab assignment but recently joined the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons. His arrival could help shore up the back end of the Toronto rotation as they pursue a World Series title.
Toronto Blue Jays World Series Odds
Given their potent lineup and deep starting rotation, the Blue Jays were a trendy preseason pick to win it all. However, the market has cooled on them since Toronto’s lineup went ice cold for a stretch. Despite the ups and downs, the Jays still hold the fifth-best odds to win the World Series at +950.
