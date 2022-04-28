Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Out of Lineup vs Red Sox

Overview

Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling reports that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is not in the Toronto Blue Jays lineup for Thursday’s game against the Boston Red Sox.

No Vladimir Guerrero in the Blue Jays lineup today. He fouled a ball off his right foot yesterday but finished the game. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hits third; Raimel Tapia clean up. Gosuke Katoh will play first base and bat eighth after collecting his first career MLB hit yesterday. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) April 28, 2022

On Wednesday, Guerrero fouled a ball off his right foot but was able to finish the game. There’s no word on the severity of the injury, but the Blue Jays could be playing it safe with their young superstar.

Guerrero has 21 hits in 68 at-bats for 13 RBI, five home runs, and 11 runs this season. He’s hitting .309, with a .380 OBP, and a .939 OPS. Last season, Guerrero was second in AL MVP voting. In 2021, he had 188 hits in 604 at-bats for 111 RBI, 48 home runs, and 123 runs.

With Guerrero out, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will hit third, Raimel Tapia will bat clean up, and Gosuke Katoh will play first base.

Toronto is second in the AL East with a 12-7 record, 0.5 games behind the New York Yankees.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Toronto Blue Jays are +112 against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. Garrett Whitlock will take the mound for the Red Sox, while Alek Manoah has the ball for the Blue Jays.