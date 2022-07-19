Joe Musgrove Contract Extension Could Come This Week

The San Diego Padres and Joe Musgrove appear to be getting closer to working out a contract extension. According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the two sides have reopened negotiations, and a deal could be struck soon.

The time appears to be now to get a deal done while Musgrove is at his first All-Star game in Los Angeles. The Padres ace has stated he does not want to negotiate during the last two months of the season and is willing to test free agency should a contract not be worked out.

Musgrove appears to have the higher ground in the midst of a career year. The 29-year-old is just three wins away from tying his career high while he has put up personal bests in ERA (2.42) and WHIP (0.97) in 16 first-half starts.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Musgrove as a contender on the National League Cy Young Award futures board. The right-hander has the third-shortest odds at +1400.