Joey Gallo Set for Dodgers Debut on Thursday

Newly acquired outfielder Joey Gallo will debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers this afternoon. Gallo was traded from the New York Yankees just hours before the deadline. Gallo had been having a rough season in the Bronx as he hit just .159 with 12 homers and 24 RBI in 82 games. He’ll hope that a change of scenery will bring changes in his results at the plate. Fortunately for Gallo, he gets to go from the team with the best record in the American League to the club with the best record in the National League. It will be interesting to see if he can make an excellent first impression on his new fanbase.
Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds
As for Gallo’s debut matchup, the Dodgers are heavy favorites this afternoon as their ace Clayton Kershaw will take the ball in San Francisco. Kershaw has a great history against the Giants, and their lineup is now without Darin Ruf, who hit lefties well. Expect Kershaw to dominate and keep the game under the total of eight at Fanduel Sportsbook, as the winds by the bay keep the ball in the yard.
