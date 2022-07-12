Joey Votto Back In Reds Lineup vs. Yankees Tonight

The Cincinnati Reds will have their longest-serving player back in the lineup on Tuesday night. Joey Votto returns when the Reds take on the New York Yankees in the Bronx after missing over a week with a back injury.

The 38-year-old Canadian last played against New York’s other team when he went 0-for-4 against the Mets on July 4th. Votto missed the past seven games where the Reds went 5-2, which included a three-game sweep over the Tampa Bay Rays this past weekend.

Following a resurgence in 2021 when the veteran first baseman tied his personal best with 36 home runs and added 99 RBI, Votto has struggled this season. The Toronto native is hitting just .210, with six homers, 25 RBI, and 64 strikeouts in 62 games.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Reds as big road dogs in the Bronx tonight. Cincy is +265 on the moneyline while the Yanks sit at -330. Graham Ashcraft (4-2, 4.35 ERA) gets the ball for the Reds while New York counters with Gerrit Cole (8-2, 3.26 ERA).