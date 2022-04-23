John Means of the Baltimore Orioles is out for the Season

Overview

John Means of the Baltimore Orioles will undergo Tommy John Surgery, TC Zencka, and Anthony Franco of MLBTradeRumors.com reports.

John Means himself reported this on Twitter.com Saturday morning. This result was not all that unexpected once Means was placed on the 60-day injured list. Means will miss the rest of the 2022 season, and a best-case scenario for his return might be the All-Star break in 2023.

Means is the defacto ace starting pitcher of the Orioles. Some have wondered why the O’s haven’t traded him for younger players either during the offseason or before the trade deadline the last season or two. Well, we won’t have to worry about that this season. It is unknown at this time if the loss of Means will make it more likely that the O’s will promote top prospect, Grayson Rodriguez, to help shore up the starting rotation.

As for Saturday, the Orioles will have Spenser Watkins on the mound, and he will be up against Noah Syndergaard of the Los Angeles Angels. The Orioles are +112 (+1.5) on the run line and +225 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-115), and under (-105).

