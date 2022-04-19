Jon Gray Will Start Tuesday for the Texas Rangers

Gray had been on the injured list due to a finger injury but will only miss the minimum amount of time. Gray started Opening Day for the Rangers which is when the blister emerged. The team played it safe and placed him on the injured list.
Gray was one of several big-ticket items for the team this offseason. Corey Seager was the jewel, but Gray was also an essential piece as starting pitching is a weakness for the team. Gray signed a four-year $56 million contract with the Rangers in November.
Even with these additions, the Rangers have gotten off to a slow start this season; granted, we’re not even two weeks into the season, but the Rangers are 2-7, last place in the American League West, and second-worst record next to the Cincinnati Reds in Major League Baseball.
While Gray goes for the Rangers on Tuesday, he will be up against Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners. The Rangers are -192 (+1.5) on the run line and +120 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
