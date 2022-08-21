Jonathan Schoop Out vs. Angels After Leaving Early Saturday
Grant White
The Detroit Tigers go for the series win against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, but they’ll do so without their regular second baseman. Jonathan Schoop was left off the lineup card after suffering an ankle injury in Saturday night’s contest. The injury occurred on a slide into home plate, forcing Schoop to leave the game.
Additionally, Miguel Cabrera and Jeimer Candelario are absent from Sunday’s matinee.
Schoop has been a mainstay for the Tigers all season, albeit with limited offensive effectiveness. The 30-year-old has appeared in 115 of Detroit’s 122 games, with an insignificant .553 on-base plus slugging percentage.
Willi Castro is starting for Schoop at second and should build off his recent four-game hitting streak.
The Tigers and Halos have been locked in a low-scoring series, with eight runs scored in the first two games. That’s expected to continue on Sunday, with FanDuel Sportsbook hanging the total at 6.5. Detroit enters the contest as +166 underdogs on the moneyline.
