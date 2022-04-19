Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros Left Monday's Game Early

Overview

Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros had to leave the game early Monday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Jose Altuve is day-to-day with a hamstring strain, Dusty Baker says — Danielle Lerner (@danielle_lerner) April 19, 2022

After straining his hamstring while running to first base, Altuve had to leave the eventual 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels. The injury seems to have occurred as he hit the bag. Currently, the Astros are stating that Altuve won’t need a trip to the injury list and that he is day-to-day. They have not stated if he will or won’t play Tuesday versus the Angels. Aledmys Diaz figures to play second base if Altuve is out.

Altuve has gotten off to a slow start this season, batting .167 with one HR, three RBIs, two SBs, and two runs in nine games.

On Tuesday, the Astros will start Framber Valdez while the Angels will counter with Patrick Sandoval. The Astros are +138 (-1.5) on the run line and -162 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-106), and under (-114). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.