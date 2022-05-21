Jose Altuve Out of Saturday's Lineup for the Houston Astros

Jose Altuve is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Houston Astros, BaseballPress.com reports.

There doesn’t seem to be an injury in play here so Altuve is likely just being given a rest day by the Astros. Altuve is off to a hot start this season with eight home runs, and 13 RBIs, with a batting average of.275 in 26 games. Aledmys Diaz will bat seventh and play second base in place of Altuve.

The Astros currently reside in what seems to be their normal spot, first place in the American League West, 1.5 games ahead of the Los Angeles Angels.

The Astros will have their ace on the mound Saturday in Justin Verlander while the Texas Rangers will start their high-priced free-agent addition, Jon Gray. The Astros are -111 (-1.5) on the run line and -240 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-102), and under (-120).