Jose Ramirez continues to be a bright shining light in an otherwise mediocre Cleveland Guardians lineup. The slugging third baseman went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI on the night. His runs batted in numbers are awe-inspiring as he became the first player in the major to reach the half-century mark this season.

Ramirez leads the bigs with 51 RBI, five more than National League leader Pete Alonso, who sits at 46 as his Mets battle the Washington Nationals tonight. New York’s first baseman is o-for-2 on the night with a walk as the Mets are way ahead, 12-4 in the fifth inning.

Back to Ramirez, who also has 13 home runs on the campaign and is hitting near .300 with an OPS north of 1.000.

The biggest thing holding Ramirez back from an MVP run is playing for a team like Cleveland that, even with tonight’s win over the Royals, is still four games under .500 and not expected to contend for the division title.

Still, his numbers can’t be ignored, and at +1200 at FanDuel Sportsbook to take the top individual league honor, he could be a sneaky play. If Ramirez gets dealt to Toronto, which has long been rumored, his chances will increase.

While the Jays are indeed in a tougher division, they were the pre-season favorite to win the American League. If Ramirez is the guy that puts them over the top while hitting in a much better lineup, the sky is the limit for the 29-year-old Dominican.