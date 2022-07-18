Jr. Home Run Derby Champ Predicts MLB Derby Winner

While he hasn’t stepped into a big league batter’s box just yet, the Junior Home Run Derby champion might know a thing or two about the long ball. Braylon Hubbard won this year’s 12U title in Saturday’s contest for up-and-coming mashers.

In addition to knowing a thing or two about hitting home runs, the young slugger out of Desoto, Texas, might just know something about predictions. Hubbard predicted he would indeed win the contest and followed through after socking 13 round-trippers in the first round and 16 in the second round. You can check out some of Hubbard’s handiwork right here.

Both Hubbard’s (father and son) are going with Juan Soto in tonight’s MLB Home Run Derby as we caught up with the pair in LA. You can check out the entire interview on SportsGrid’s official Instagram page here.

While Soto pays a pretty price at +600, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso remains the substantial favorite to be the first player in MLB history to three-peat.

Player Current Odds Pete Alonso +155 Kyle Schwarber +325 Juan Soto +600 Ronald Acuna Jr. +700 Julio Rodriguez +900 Corey Seager +1000 Jose Ramirez +1600 Albert Pujols +2200

Odds Courtesy of BetMGM.