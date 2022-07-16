Juan Soto Turns Down Massive Contract Offer from the Washington Nationals

The contract reportedly was for 15 years and a staggering $440 million. This would’ve made Soto the highest-paid player in the game, eclipsing the $426.5 million offer Mike Trout obtained from the Los Angeles Angels.
It is also being reported that one of the reasons Soto declined the deal is because the contract is heavily backloaded. One of the reasons for this is that the current owners are trying to sell the team.
The big question now will be, if Soto doesn’t want to sign with the Nationals, will they trade him. If they decide to trade him, will they do so by the trade deadline on August 2 or wait until the offseason when they could have every other MLB team involved in the negotiations. If and when Soto is dealt, it will likely be one of the biggest, if not the biggest, trade in MLB history as Soto is a superstar and only 23 years old.
The Nationals will start Paolo Espino on Saturday versus the Atlanta Braves and Max Fried. The Nats are +118 (+1.5) on the run line and +200 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.