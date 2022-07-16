Juan Soto Turns Down Massive Contract Offer from the Washington Nationals

Juan Soto rejects a monster contract offer from the Washington Nationals, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The contract reportedly was for 15 years and a staggering $440 million. This would’ve made Soto the highest-paid player in the game, eclipsing the $426.5 million offer Mike Trout obtained from the Los Angeles Angels.

It is also being reported that one of the reasons Soto declined the deal is because the contract is heavily backloaded. One of the reasons for this is that the current owners are trying to sell the team.

The big question now will be, if Soto doesn’t want to sign with the Nationals, will they trade him. If they decide to trade him, will they do so by the trade deadline on August 2 or wait until the offseason when they could have every other MLB team involved in the negotiations. If and when Soto is dealt, it will likely be one of the biggest, if not the biggest, trade in MLB history as Soto is a superstar and only 23 years old.

The Nationals will start Paolo Espino on Saturday versus the Atlanta Braves and Max Fried. The Nats are +118 (+1.5) on the run line and +200 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.