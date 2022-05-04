Juan Yepez Will Make His MLB Debut for the Cardinals

Overview

The St. Louis Carindals have called up Juan Yepez because Edmundo Sosa is on the injured list.

We have placed INF Edmundo Sosa on the Injured List. INF Juan Yepez has been recalled from Memphis (AAA). pic.twitter.com/Y7euBfxIs3 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 3, 2022

Yepez is the sixth-ranked prospect in the Cardinals system, but he has been killing baseballs in Triple-A. In the minors this season, he has 24 hits in 86 at-bats for 26 RBI, nine home runs, and 15 runs. Yepez is batting .279, with a .323 OBP, and a .974 OPS. In 2021, he hit 27 home runs between Double and Triple-A.

Yepez usually plays first and third base but has seen some play in the outfield as well. With Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt occupying the corners, he’ll be playing in right field.

The Cardinals are second in the NL Central with a 13-10 record, 2.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the St. Louis Cardinals are -146 against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. Adam Wainwright will take the mound for the Cards, while Kris Bubic will start for the Royals.