Judge, Benintendi Best American League Player Props August 18

New York, New York, New York. That’s the direction these props are headed in tonight, with a great matchup present against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Aaron Judge (Yankees) to Hit a Home Run (+215)

The New York Yankees concluded their series with the Tampa Bay Rays last night with a walk-off victory, which certainly has the potential to get their offense back on track. Big slugger Aaron Judge will likely continue running away with the AL MVP award, and he has a great matchup tonight. Over his last 15 games, Judge has four home runs and has a .600 slugging percentage. Judge has clubbed 46 home runs, surpassed the 100 RBI plateau, and has an excellent track record against Toronto Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios. In 15 at-bats against the veteran righthander, Judge has hit .400, including one home run. There’s a reason you’re not seeing great odds for his number to hit a home run tonight at +215, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t still gravitate in that direction on this slate of games.

Andrew Benintendi (Yankees) to Record 2+ Hits (+220)

Sticking with the New York Yankees theme, one of their deadline additions, Andrew Benintendi, should factor into the outcome of this game. Like Judge, Benintendi has been great against Berrios in a sizeable sample, seeing 21 at-bats against the righty. Throughout those plate appearances, the outfielder has hit .429, along with one home run and two RBI. Berrios has struggled on the road this season, including in two starts against the Yankees, and has an ERA of 7.50 away from the Rogers Center. Not only is that a significant cause for concern for the Blue Jays, but it’s also an area the Yankees should be able to take full advantage of. The former Boston Red Sox outfielder has come as advertised, and he’s been able to contribute offensively and defensively in New York. Benintendi is currently listed at +220 to record a multi-hit game, and that number has a lot of value.

Frankie Montas (Yankees) to Record 6+ Strikeouts (+130)

To complete the trio of Yankees for tonight’s series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays is another trade deadline acquisition, this time in their starting rotation. Frankie Montas was acquired to give the team a solid number three starter for a postseason series. Even pitching for the Oakland Athletics, Montas posted substantial numbers with a 3.59 ERA and 115 strikeouts. The Blue Jays don’t strike out at a super high clip, but they’ve been inconsistent at the plate, making this a matchup where you can trust Montas. Over his past seven starts, he’s posted a 1.96 ERA, and there’s value prevalent for him to record six or more strikeouts in this contest. Those odds are currently set at +130, and there’s potential for the Yanks to dominate this matchup.