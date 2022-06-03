Judge, Hernandez Best American League Player Props June 3

There’s plenty of value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Aaron Judge (Yankees) to Hit a Home Run (+320)

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees has been tearing the cover off the baseball this season, in what’s a contract year for the 6’7″ outfielder. The Yankees slugger has hit a minor dry spell of late, with just one home run over his last seven games.

Tonight, Judge will get to face off with a young right-hander by the name of Elvin Rodriguez which might be an intimidating matchup for the 24-year-old starter. Judge owns the highest odds in this game to hit a home run at +320 which is good value in what should be a home run setting in the Bronx for the AL MVP candidate.

Teoscar Hernandez (Blue Jays) to Hit a Home Run (+420)

Unlike Aaron Judge, Teoscar Hernandez has struggled for the Toronto Blue Jays this season after hitting a career-high 32 home runs last year. There have been some signs of life lately as Hernandez homered in yesterday’s afternoon game against the Chicago White Sox. The middle-of-the-order bat has an OPS of 1.282 over the last seven days, in the midst of an inevitable hot streak after his super slow start.

Hernandez has yet to face tonight’s Minnesota Twins starter in Chi Chi Gonzalez and hasn’t faired well against righties this season, but when he’s hot, it’s difficult to find a pitcher that will scare him and Gonzalez has a poor track record when called upon. There’s definite value in Hernandez’s home run prop tonight, which is set at +420 for him to go yard.

Nathan Eovaldi (Red Sox) to Record 6+ Strikeouts (-128)

After a slow start to the regular season for the Boston Red Sox, you’re seeing more consistency from them of late and they now sit just three games below .500 on the year. Another positive for the Red Sox is that they’ll have one of their more reliable starters on the mound tonight in Nathan Eovaldi. The right-hander has posted a record of 2-2 on the season with a very nice ERA of 3.77 and 59 strikeouts.

Eovaldi and the Red Sox will go up against the struggling Oakland Athletics, who strike out at the tenth highest clip in MLB. Throughout the 2022 campaign, Eovaldi has struck out six or more batters in seven of his ten starts, which should make him a player you want to target tonight. You’re not getting plus-money value on this number, but it’s still a price you should be confident in with the way he’s pitched this season at -128.