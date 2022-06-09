Judge, Perez American League Best Player Props for June 9

There’s plenty of value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of today’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Aaron Judge (Yankees) to Hit a Home Run (+205)

There’s an argument to be made that Aaron Judge to hit a home run, should be targetted on any given slate, and it’s hard not to buy into that narrative right now. Judge has slugged four home runs over the past week and has 22 on the season. There’s some familiarity with the Los Angeles Angels starter, Judge has faced Dylan Bundy 19-times in his big league career. During those appearances, Judge has crushed three home runs and boasts a .263 average. If Judge continues at this pace, there could be a point in this season where his home run prop for a game eclipses +200. His number tonight to homer is at +205, and there’s still value at that price.

Salvador Perez (Royals) to Hit a Home Run (+330)

The Kansas City Royals catcher hasn’t kept pace with last season when he tallied a career-high 48 home runs, but that doesn’t mean his power has gone away. Salvador Perez has still hit eight home runs this season. Over the past week, Perez boasts a 1.073 OPS and has two home runs. Perez has faced the Baltimore Orioles Jordan Lyles on multiple occasions, and although he doesn’t have a high batting average against him in 11 at-bats, he still has two home runs. There’s value with the Royals catcher going deep tonight, which is currently priced at +330.

Nick Pivetta (Red Sox) to record 7+ Strikeouts (+148)

The Boston Red Sox are set to take on the Los Angeles Angels tonight, looking to continue their winning ways. The Red Sox have won seven straight games, while the Angels have lost 14 in a row. Nick Pivetta has been a bright spot in the Red Sox rotation, owning a 5-4 record with a respectable 3.50 ERA and 59 strikeouts. Take a look at Pivetta’s strikeout props as the Angels have the third-highest strikeout rate in baseball this season. Over his past six starts, Pivetta has recorded seven or more strikeouts in half of them. He’s currently listed at +148 to record seven or more punchouts, putting a lot of value on that number.