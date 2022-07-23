Julio Rodriguez Late Scratch for the Seattle Mariners on Friday

Julio Rodriguez was a late scratch by the Seattle Mariners on Friday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Official word on Julio Rodríguez:

Left wrist soreness. — Corey Brock (@CoreyBrockMLB) July 23, 2022

Rodriguez missed the game due to a sore left wrist. The Mariners didn’t state how long Rodriguez may be out of the lineup, so he should be considered questionable to play Saturday versus the Houston Astros.

The Mariners may not be happy about the All-Star break occurring when it did. Their 14-game winning streak was snapped Friday by the Astros, their first game back from the break, and now Rodriguez is hurt. There will be some that point to his participation in the Home Run Derby on Monday, which is why his left wrist is sore now. Hopefully, this is nothing more than a one-game absence, and Rodriguez will be back Saturday. Rodriguez is the odds-on favorite for the American League Rookie of the Year winner.

The Mariners will look to even their series versus the Astros on Saturday and get back to their winning ways. They will start possible Cy Young award leader Justin Verlander while the Mariners will have Logan Gilbert on the bump. The Astros are +116 (-1.5) on the run line and -146 on the money line, with an over/under of seven, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.