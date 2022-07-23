Julio Rodriguez Late Scratch for the Seattle Mariners on Friday

Rodriguez missed the game due to a sore left wrist. The Mariners didn’t state how long Rodriguez may be out of the lineup, so he should be considered questionable to play Saturday versus the Houston Astros.
The Mariners may not be happy about the All-Star break occurring when it did. Their 14-game winning streak was snapped Friday by the Astros, their first game back from the break, and now Rodriguez is hurt. There will be some that point to his participation in the Home Run Derby on Monday, which is why his left wrist is sore now. Hopefully, this is nothing more than a one-game absence, and Rodriguez will be back Saturday. Rodriguez is the odds-on favorite for the American League Rookie of the Year winner.
The Mariners will look to even their series versus the Astros on Saturday and get back to their winning ways. They will start possible Cy Young award leader Justin Verlander while the Mariners will have Logan Gilbert on the bump. The Astros are +116 (-1.5) on the run line and -146 on the money line, with an over/under of seven, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.