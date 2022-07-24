Justin Turner Expected to Rejoin Dodgers' Lineup vs. Nats
Grant White
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner will miss his third straight game Sunday; however, the outlook for rejoining the team early next week is good. Manager Dave Roberts is optimistic that the former NLCS MVP will be cleared for action when the Dodgers host the Washington Nationals.
Dave Roberts said he is hopeful Justin Turner will be available during next series vs #Nationals#Dodgers
Turner played just one game after the All-Star break, leaving early against the San Francisco Giants with abdominal tightness. He was ruled out for the remainder of the series, but was expected to get some batting practice on Sunday.
Turner has alternated between third base and the designated hitter spot this season, leaving a hole in the starting lineup. Max Muncy is putting in extra time at the hot corner with Jake Lamb serving as the DH.
The Dodgers and Giants are underway and are scoreless early, although LA can complete a four-game sweep of their division rivals with a win. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the contest.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.