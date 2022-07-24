Justin Turner Expected to Rejoin Dodgers' Lineup vs. Nats

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner will miss his third straight game Sunday; however, the outlook for rejoining the team early next week is good. Manager Dave Roberts is optimistic that the former NLCS MVP will be cleared for action when the Dodgers host the Washington Nationals.

Turner played just one game after the All-Star break, leaving early against the San Francisco Giants with abdominal tightness. He was ruled out for the remainder of the series, but was expected to get some batting practice on Sunday.

Turner has alternated between third base and the designated hitter spot this season, leaving a hole in the starting lineup. Max Muncy is putting in extra time at the hot corner with Jake Lamb serving as the DH.

