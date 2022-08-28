Justin Verlander Leaves Early with Apparent Calf Injury
Grant White
It was a short, if not effective, outing for Justin Verlander on Sunday. The two-time Cy Young award winner was forced to leave after just 3.0 innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles with an apparent calf injury.
Justin Verlander left the game with right calf discomfort, the team said.
Verlander has been one of the best pitchers in the majors this season, leading the MLB with a 1.84 earned run average and tied for the most wins with 16. Consequently, he’s propelled himself to the top of the AL Cy Young futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook, currently priced as -370 chalk.
The Astros turned things over to their bullpen against the O’s, with Seth Martinez relieving Verlander in the fourth inning. The pen has held things down, with the teams remaining scoreless late in the game.
Houston is looking to avoid a sweep at the hands of the playoff-contending Orioles, who have limited the Astros to just one run through the series’ first two games.
