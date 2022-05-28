Kansas City Royals Activate Salvadore Perez from the IL

The Kansas City Royals have activated Salvadore Perez from the injured list, the Royals’ official website reports.

Perez had been on the injured list since May 17 due to a thumb injury. He is in the starting lineup Saturday and batting fourth as the designated hitter. Perez had a career year in 2021 with 48 home runs, and 121 RBIs, while batting .273. That season though, has not transferred to this year, at least not in the first two months, as Perez only has six HRs and 16 RBIs and is batting .206 in 34 games.

The Royals will be in Minnesota to take on the Twins on Saturday afternoon. Brady Singer will start for the Royals while the Twins will go with Chris Archer. The Royals are -146 (+1.5) on the run line and +138 on the money line, with an over/under of 9.5, over (+100), and under (-122). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.