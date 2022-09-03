Kansas City Royals Catcher Salvadore Perez Leaves Game Early

Perez was hit in the hand by a pitch in the top of the sixth inning and had to exit the contest. Getting hit in the hand or wrist by a pitch is always worrisome for a batter as there are so many little bones in that area that can easily break. The Royals have not released any information about the injury to Perez or if they believe he will be forced to miss any time. Perez was 0-2 before leaving the game.
The Royals will have Jonathan Heasley on the mound Saturday, and Michael Pineda of the Detroit Tigers will oppose him. This game is meaningless for both teams as they are both out of the playoff hunt and just finishing the season. The Royals are +158 (-1.5) on the run line and -102 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-118), and under (-104). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.