Kansas City Royals SS Adalberto Mondesi Had ACL Surgery

MLB.com’s Anne Rogers reports that Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi had ACL surgery in the first week of May.

Some #Royals injury updates here, including Adalberto Mondesi having successful surgery to repair his ACL. He’s rehabbing in Kansas City now. https://t.co/iQdubbWIw4 — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) May 11, 2022

Mondesi left during the Royals’ April 26 game with knee soreness, which tests later confirmed as an ACL tear. The 26-year-old is no stranger to injury, only playing 35 games in 2021. In the past, Mondesi has suffered injuries to his oblique, hamstring, groin, and shoulder. This latest knee injury could be the nail in the coffin for his time in Kansas City.

This season, Mondesi had seven hits in 50 at-bats for three RBI and three runs. He hit .140, with a .204 OBP, and a .344 OPS.

The Royals are currently fourth in AL Central with a 9-18 record, 7.5 games back of the first-place Minnesota Twins.

