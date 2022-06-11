Kansas City Royals SS Bobby Witt Jr. Out of Lineup Today

After a slow start to the season, one of the top prospects in Major League Baseball seems to have found his footing of late. Witt has multiple hits in three straight games, making his absence on Saturday curious. Then again, this is how it is in the game today. Very few players will approach anywhere near playing 162 games. They are all given scheduled days off that will happen no matter how they are hitting at that particular time. Nicky Lopez is batting ninth and playing shortstop in Witt’s absence.
The Royals will have Daniel Lynch on the bump Saturday, and Tyler Wells of the Baltimore Orioles will oppose him. The Royals are -170 (+1.5) on the run line and +100 on the money line, with an over/under of 9.5, over (-108), and under (-112). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
