KBO Star Jung-hoo Lee to be Posted After 2023 Season

According to Korean Baseball insider Sung Min Kim, the Kiwoom Heroes will post star outfielder and reigning MVP Jung-hoo Lee following the 2023 season.

Kiwoom Heroes have permitted OF Jung Hoo Lee to be posted (I presume after this upcoming season, as he will eligible then) and will support him on his quest to go to MLB. #KBO https://t.co/Bj8IrZ8O9r — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) January 2, 2023

“After some internal discussions, we agreed to respect the player’s intent to play in Major League Baseball,” the Heroes said in a statement. “We will provide whatever support necessary for the player.”

The son of KBO legend Jong-beom Lee, Jung-hoo announced his desire to play in North America on December 19. The 24-year-old was spectacular for the Heroes in 2022, slashing .349/.421/.575 with 23 home runs and 113 RBI while striking out just 32 times across 627 plate appearances.

“The team has been giving me so much support since I was a rookie, and I was able to start dreaming about playing overseas because the team has helped me grow as a player,” said Lee. “First and foremost, I will concentrate on the upcoming season. I will put aside personal ambitions and try to help the team win the Korean Series.”

Lee is expected to suit up for Korea at this spring’s World Baseball Classic and will have no shortage of MLB suitors once 2024 rolls around.

You can find the latest MLB odds and betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook.