Kershaw Throws Another Successful Bullpen Session Wednesday
joecervenka
Clayton Kershaw is getting closer and closer to a return after throwing his second bullpen session in three days. According to Dodgers reporter David Vassegh of MLB.com, the former 2014 National League MVP tossed between 30 and 35 pitches on Wednesday.
Clayton Kershaw pitched a 30-35 pitch bullpen session today. Dave Roberts said there are discussions about Kershaw pitching a rehab assignment this weekend. #Dodgers
Kershaw threw from a mound on Monday for the first time since landing on the injured list more than three weeks ago. The long-time Dodger threw 35 pitches in that bullpen session as well and is trending in a positive direction. The veteran hurler will likely be sent on a rehab assignment this weekend, and he could be back after a start or two down on the farm.
Kershaw jumped out to a 4-0 record with a win over the Chicago Cubs on May 7th, his last start before heading to the IL.
The 34-year-old sports a 1.80 ERA and 0.73 WHIP while opposing bats are hitting just .181 against him. Kershaw has just three walks against 32 strikeouts in 30 innings this season.
The Dodgers are looking to avoid a rare sweep as they finish up a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. FanDuel Sportsbook is the place to go for all the live lines on this set finale in LA.
