Ketel Marte Back in Diamondbacks Lineup Thursday vs. Cubs

Marte had missed Arizona’s previous two contests due to mild soreness in his left hand. The 28-year-old will start at second base and bat third.
After getting off to a miserable start at the dish, Marte has heated up of late, slashing .357/.438/.643 since April 29. That stretch has helped boost his overall numbers to a .231 average, to go along with two home runs and 11 RBIs – a testament to just how much he was struggling.
Across from Marte will be Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman. In seven career at-bats against Stroman, the former All-Star is 3-7 (.429) with two walks.
Notable player props for Marte include -430 to record a hit, +430 to hit a home run, and +500 to record two or more RBIs – courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Diamondbacks at +112 on the moneyline.
