Ketel Marte Back in Diamondbacks Lineup Thursday vs. Cubs

According to the Arizona Diamondbacks official Twitter, star second baseman Ketel Marte will be back in the lineup for Thursday’s game against the Chicago Cubs.

Marte had missed Arizona’s previous two contests due to mild soreness in his left hand. The 28-year-old will start at second base and bat third.

After getting off to a miserable start at the dish, Marte has heated up of late, slashing .357/.438/.643 since April 29. That stretch has helped boost his overall numbers to a .231 average, to go along with two home runs and 11 RBIs – a testament to just how much he was struggling.

Across from Marte will be Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman. In seven career at-bats against Stroman, the former All-Star is 3-7 (.429) with two walks.

Notable player props for Marte include -430 to record a hit, +430 to hit a home run, and +500 to record two or more RBIs – courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Diamondbacks at +112 on the moneyline.