Kevin Gausman Leaves Toronto Blue Jays Game Early

Gausman had to leave the game after taking a comebacker off of his right ankle in the second inning and had to leave the game. The good news is that X-rays taken after the game came up negative. There is still no word yet from the Jays as to whether or not Gausman will make his next start or if he will need to be placed on the injured list. The Jays lost the first game of the doubleheader versus the Tampa Bay Rays, 6-2. With the New York Yankees destroying Cleveland Guardians today 13-4, the Jays currently sit at 44-34, 13 games behind the Yankees but still in second place in the American League East, .5 games ahead of the Boston Red Sox.
In the second game of the doubleheader, the Jays will start Thomas Hatch, while the Rays have activated Drew Rasmussen from the IL to start for them. The Jays are +146 (-1.5) on the run line and -136 on the money line, with an over/under of nine, over (-102), and under (-120). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
