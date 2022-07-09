Kevin Gausman Throws a Bullpen for the Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman was able to throw a bullpen session for the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportnet.ca reports.

Kevin Gausman threw off the mound for first time since taking a liner off his right ankle last Saturday. Charlie Montoyo says he remains a possibility for Sunday. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) July 9, 2022

A comebacker hit Gausman during the first game of the doubleheader last Saturday versus the Tampa Bay Rays. The Jays were hoping that Gausman would be able to throw a bullpen session this past Tuesday, but he was unable to as he was still feeling discomfort in the ankle. This development meant he could not make his scheduled start Thursday versus the Seattle Mariners. Since he completed a bullpen session on Thursday, the Jays are hoping he can start versus the Mariners in the series finale on Sunday.

In today’s game, the Jays are throwing their top starter and Cy Young candidate this season in Alex Manoah, while the Mariners will counter with last year’s Cy Young award winner and former Jay, Robbie Ray. The Jays are +138 (-1.5) on the run line and -118 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.