Kurt Suzuki Exits Game for Angels, Anthony Rendon to the IL

The Los Angeles Angels are dealing with a pair of injuries towards two key pieces of their roster in catcher Kurt Suzuki and third basemen Anthony Rendon.

There was a bit of a scary scene during the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels game on Saturday night, where Suzuki left the game after being hit in the neck with a warmup pitch during the third inning. The catcher needed assistance to leave the game and it was later announced that he was alert and undergoing further testing.

The 38-year-old catcher is currently playing his second season for the Angels and has hit one home run and driven in four runs.

This has been his fifth team during his career, already having played for the Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals, Minnesota Twins, and Oakland Athletics.

Prior to the Angels game with the Blue Jays on Saturday, Rendon was added to the 10-day injured list Saturday due to right wrist inflammation.

Rendon underwent an MRI on Friday, and has been dealing with his fair share of injuries over the last two seasons, where he’s spent four different stints on the IL, and missed a total of 96 games last season.

The third-basemen is in year three of a seven-year contract with the Angels, which will pay him 245 million dollars.

Prior to the injury, Rendon had been finding his game again, posting a 1.6 WAR and hitting .242 on the season.