Labor Talks Continue Between MLB And The Players Association

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reports that discussions between Major League Baseball and the Players Association are still ongoing as both sides try to reach a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Sources: Baseball players union proposed a minimum salary of $775M, up from $570.5M. MLB proposed a rise to $600M. Both sides do agree younger (pre arbitration) players should receive a bump. There r bigger $ differences elsewhere but it’s good they’re talking. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 25, 2022

According to Heyman, the players seek an increase in the minimum salary from $570,500 to $775,000. However, the league is offering a minimum wage of $600,000. Perhaps the good news is that there is some agreement on both sides that younger players should earn more money. But with a difference of almost $200,000, it’ll be interesting to see which side gives in first.

In addition to raising the minimum salary, players also want to reach free agency earlier in their careers. Depending on which occurs first, between being 29.5 years old with five years of service or having six years of service would determine when players become free agents.

With spring training usually set to begin in February, the 2022 season could be in jeopardy. The last time there was a work stoppage in Major League Baseball was from Aug. 12, 1994, to Apr. 2, 1995, which resulted in the cancellation of 948 games and the entire 1994 postseason.

