Lance Lynn Could Make Season Debut Next Week

The Chicago White Sox could have their veteran righty back in the rotation in the coming days. According to White Sox beat reporter James Fegan of The Athletic, manager Tony La Russa is optimistic but unsure when Lance Lynn will be back in the fold.

Tony La Russa said Lance Lynn felt good after his rehab start last night and is optimistic about being ready to return to Chicago. La Russa said they need to evaluate how Lynn feels a day or two after his outing before making the final call on whether to activate him. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) June 9, 2022

A right knee injury delayed the start of the 35-year-old’s season after he suffered a slight tear in his tendon. Lynn had surgery to repair the torn tendon near his right knee and is nearing the final stages of recovery.

The former Texas Ranger has his third minor league rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Charlotte. Although Lynn gave up seven earned runs over just three innings, he did manage to throw 77 pitches.

The Mississippi alum had a resurgent year with the White Sox last season, striking out 10.1 per nine innings, posting a 2.69 earned run average, and getting his first All-Star nod since 2012.

Despite trailing the Minnesota Twins by five games, FanDuel Sportsbook has the White Sox as the favorites to take the AL Central at -115.