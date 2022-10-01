Lance McCullers Could Start Monday for the Houston Astros

Due to an illness, McCullers was forced to miss his last start versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. McCullers has only made seven starts this season but has pitched exceptionally well to the tune of a 2.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, with 45 strikeouts in 41.2 innings pitched.
On Saturday, the Astros will take on the Tampa Bay Rays, who are still battling with the Toronto Blue Jays for the top wildcard berth in the American League and thus home-field advantage during the first round of the playoffs. The Astros will start Cristan Javier while the Rays are going with their ace, Shane McClanahan. The Astros are +136 (-1.5) on the run line and -166 on the money line, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-122), and under (-100). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.