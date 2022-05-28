Los Angeles Angels Expected to Place Anthony Rendon on IL

The Los Angeles Angels are expected to place third baseman Anthony Rendon on the injured list, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rendon is dealing with inflammation in his right wrist, missed the game Friday, and is now expected to be out of the lineup for at least nine more days. The Angels haven’t stated if they expect Rendon to be activated immediately when eligible on June 6. Tyler Wade played 3B in place of Rendon on Friday.

Since signing with the Angels, Rendon has been a bust as he only has 20 home runs, 88 RBIs, and 69 runs in two-plus seasons with the club.

