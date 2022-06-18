Los Angeles Angels Slugger Anthony Rendon Out for the Season

Anthony Rendon will be lost to the Los Angeles Angels for the remainder of the season, the Angels’ official website reports.

#Angels Transactions:

•Recalled INF Jack Mayfield from Triple-A Salt Lake

•Placed INF Anthony Rendon on 10-day injured list (right wrist inflammation), retro to June 15 — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) June 17, 2022

Rendon will have season-ending wrist surgery next week. This is an injury that has been bothering him off and on all season, and the player and team have decided it’s just best to shut him down so that he can focus on getting 100% healthy for next season. Rendon will finish the 2022 season with a .228 batting average, five home runs, 24 RBI, two stolen bases, and 15 runs in 45 games.

Rendon signed a seven-year $245 million contract with the Angels in December of 2019. This is a contract that, as of now, can only be described as a colossal bust for the organization, and Rendon still has four years left on the deal. Rendon has only hit 20 home runs and driven in 89 RBIs covering 155 games as an Angel.

