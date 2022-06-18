Los Angeles Angels Slugger Anthony Rendon Out for the Season

Rendon will have season-ending wrist surgery next week. This is an injury that has been bothering him off and on all season, and the player and team have decided it’s just best to shut him down so that he can focus on getting 100% healthy for next season. Rendon will finish the 2022 season with a .228 batting average, five home runs, 24 RBI, two stolen bases, and 15 runs in 45 games.
Rendon signed a seven-year $245 million contract with the Angels in December of 2019. This is a contract that, as of now, can only be described as a colossal bust for the organization, and Rendon still has four years left on the deal. Rendon has only hit 20 home runs and driven in 89 RBIs covering 155 games as an Angel.
The Angels and Seattle Mariners will play a doubleheader Saturday. In the first game, the Angels will start Patrick Sandoval, while the Mariners have yet to announce who the starting pitcher will be. The Angels are +128 (-1.5) on the run line and -132 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.