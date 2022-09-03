Los Angeles Dodgers IF Gavin Lux is Out of Friday's Lineup

The Dodgers report the injury to his back but haven’t stated how long he may be out of the lineup. Lux also had a neck injury in late August that cost him three games. Lux is batting .293 on the season with six home runs, 42 RBIs, seven SBs, and 62 runs in 115 games.
The Dodgers have little to play for until the playoffs begin, as they have locked up the National League West with a 17-game lead over the San Diego Padres. Although they lost two of three games to the New York Mets earlier this week, they still hold a seven-game lead over the Mets in the loss column for home-field advantage in the NL.
The Dodgers will look to even up their series versus the San Diego Padres on Saturday night. The Dodgers will have Julio Urias on the bump, while the Padres will have Sean Manaea toe the slab. The Dodgers are -102 (-1.5) on the run line and -220 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-120), and under (-102). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
