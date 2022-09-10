Los Angeles Dodgers Infielder Max Muncy Sat Out Friday
George Kurtz
Max Muncy was kept out of the starting lineup Friday by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Max Muncy is out of the #Dodgers lineup today because he got a cortisone injection in his left knee following Wednesday’s game. Has been bothering him for some time. Figured best to address it before postseason
Muncy is dealing with a knee injury requiring a cortisone injection after Wednesday’s game. It is unknown whether Muncy will be available to play Saturday for the Dodgers. This injury comes at a poor time for Muncy, who has been hot this week with three home runs and six RBIs over his last two games, but with the Dodgers having little to play for until the playoffs begin, getting this injury under control now is the prudent thing to do.
Gavin Lux was also out of the lineup for the Dodgers due to a back injury and isn’t likely to return until next week. However, the team did receive some good news when it was announced that starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin would throw a bullpen session Sunday. Gonsolin has been dealing with a forearm injury that has seen him on the injured list since late August.
The Dodgers will look to even up their series versus the San Diego Padres on Saturday. They will have Julio Urias on the mound while the Padres will go with Blake Snell. The Dodgers are +108 (-1.5) on the run line and -154 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
