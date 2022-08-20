Los Angeles Dodgers Max Muncy Sits on Friday

Max Muncy wasn’t in the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

No injury is reported here, so this is likely just a day off for the player, especially with the Dodgers facing Jesus Luzardo, a lefthanded starter for the Miami Marlins. Muncy got off to a very slow start to the season as he was recovering from an arm injury suffered late last season. The lockout and inability to rehab with the team and visit their doctors and facilities may have contributed to this slow start, but lately, Muncy has been on fire with five home runs, 11 RBIs, and seven runs over his last 11 games.

