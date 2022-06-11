Los Angeles Dodgers P Walker Buehler Leaves Game with Injury

Walker Buehler had to leave the game early for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, the Dodgers’ official website reports.

Walker Buehler left tonight's game with right elbow discomfort. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 11, 2022

Buehler was removed due to a gulp elbow injury. This could help explain why Buehler’s pitching has been less than stellar of late. During his last six starts, Buehler has allowed 21 earned runs and 37 hits, with walked eight while striking out 26 in 26.1 innings pitched.

The Dodgers haven’t stated the exact nature of the injury or how long Buehler may be out of action. We all assume the worst when we hear elbow injury. The worst-case scenario would be Tommy John surgery, which would shelve Buehler for the rest of this season and most of next season. The good news for the Dodgers is that Clayton Kershaw will return from the injured list to start today.

