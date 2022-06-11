Los Angeles Dodgers P Walker Buehler Leaves Game with Injury

Buehler was removed due to a gulp elbow injury. This could help explain why Buehler’s pitching has been less than stellar of late. During his last six starts, Buehler has allowed 21 earned runs and 37 hits, with walked eight while striking out 26 in 26.1 innings pitched.
The Dodgers haven’t stated the exact nature of the injury or how long Buehler may be out of action. We all assume the worst when we hear elbow injury. The worst-case scenario would be Tommy John surgery, which would shelve Buehler for the rest of this season and most of next season. The good news for the Dodgers is that Clayton Kershaw will return from the injured list to start today.
While Kershaw starts for the Dodgers on Saturday, he will be up against Sam Long of the Giants. The Dodgers are +106 (-1.5) on the run line and -174 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
