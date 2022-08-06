Kershaw had to come out of the game while warming up during the fifth inning in San Francisco on Thursday, and you could see him say it’s my back to the trainers. Manager Dave Roberts stated that Kershaw would miss approximately 2-4 weeks. That is likely just an educated guess, as Kershaw is slated to undergo an MRI to determine the exact nature of the injury.
No injury is good news, but this one is especially concerning as the Dodgers will now be hoping that their two top starters coming into the season can rehab injuries and return to the team in a starting role before the playoffs begin. Walker Buehler is that other pitcher. He is starting to throw a baseball after suffering an elbow injury in June. Dustin May, who underwent Tommy John surgery last year, is expected to make two more rehab starts before joining the Dodgers. Ryan Pepiot was scratched from his start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday and is likely ticketed to replace Kershaw in the lineup.
On Saturday, the Padres will have Mike Clevinger on the bump, and he will be up against Andrew Heaney of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers are +125 (-1.5) on the run line and -154 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-118), and under (-104). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
