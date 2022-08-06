The Los Angeles Dodgers placed Clayton Kershaw on the injured list Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Dave Roberts said “it’s fair” that Clayton Kershaw will miss 2-4 weeks. #Dodgers — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) August 5, 2022

Kershaw had to come out of the game while warming up during the fifth inning in San Francisco on Thursday, and you could see him say it’s my back to the trainers. Manager Dave Roberts stated that Kershaw would miss approximately 2-4 weeks. That is likely just an educated guess, as Kershaw is slated to undergo an MRI to determine the exact nature of the injury.

No injury is good news, but this one is especially concerning as the Dodgers will now be hoping that their two top starters coming into the season can rehab injuries and return to the team in a starting role before the playoffs begin. Walker Buehler is that other pitcher. He is starting to throw a baseball after suffering an elbow injury in June. Dustin May, who underwent Tommy John surgery last year, is expected to make two more rehab starts before joining the Dodgers. Ryan Pepiot was scratched from his start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday and is likely ticketed to replace Kershaw in the lineup.

