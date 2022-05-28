Los Angeles Dodgers Place Max Muncy on the Injured List

The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed Max Muncy on the injured list, MLBTradeRumors.com reports.

Muncy was placed on the IL once again due to his left elbow. Muncy came into the season with a partially torn UCL in that elbow. He suffered that injury during the final game of the 2021 regular season. Muncy tried to rest and rehab but has gotten off to a slow start this season with three home runs, 14 RBI, and a .150 batting average.

Muncy seemed to aggravate the injury Wednesday when colliding into the wall while attempting to catch a foul ball. The Dodgers have recalled Kevin Pillar to take his spot on the roster.

