Los Angeles Dodgers Place Max Muncy on the Injured List
George Kurtz
The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed Max Muncy on the injured list, MLBTradeRumors.com reports.
Muncy was placed on the IL once again due to his left elbow. Muncy came into the season with a partially torn UCL in that elbow. He suffered that injury during the final game of the 2021 regular season. Muncy tried to rest and rehab but has gotten off to a slow start this season with three home runs, 14 RBI, and a .150 batting average.
Muncy seemed to aggravate the injury Wednesday when colliding into the wall while attempting to catch a foul ball. The Dodgers have recalled Kevin Pillar to take his spot on the roster.
The Dodgers will have Tony Gonsolin starting for them Saturday, while Merrill Kelly of the Arizona Diamondbacks will oppose him. The Dodgers are -114 (-1.5) on the run line and -186 on the money line, with an over/under of nine, over (+100), and under (-122). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
