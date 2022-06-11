Los Angeles Dodgers to Start Clayton Kershaw on Saturday

Clayton Kershaw will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Clayton Kershaw starts for the Dodgers tomorrow, Dave Roberts said. Want to give Julio Urías the extra day. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) June 11, 2022

Kershaw was originally expected to return from the injured list to start versus the San Francisco Giants but was moved up a day as the Dodgers elected to give Julio Urias an extra day of rest. Starting a day earlier shouldn’t bother Kershaw as he last pitched Sunday, so he will also be on an extra day of rest.

Kershaw has been out of action since May 7 due to a pelvis injury. The southpaw was never expected to make 30+ starts this season, that’s something he hasn’t done since 2015, but the Dodgers will hope he can stay in the rotation from this point forward.

