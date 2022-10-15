BETTING MLB
02:09 PM, October 15, 2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Dodgers @ Padres – First Pitch: 9:37 p.m. ET

Expected Forecast: Broken Clouds, 67°

 

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Dodgers -1.5  +148  O 7  -121  -110  Open
+146  7.5  -105  -120  Current
 Padres +1.5   -178  U 7  +101  -101  Open
 -176  7.5   -115  +102  Current

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Projected Lineups:

Dodgers

Starting Pitcher: Tyler Anderson: 15-5, 2.57 ERA, 6.95 K/9

1. RF  Mookie Betts   .269, 35 HR, 82 RBI
2. SS  Trea Turner   .298, 21 HR, 100 RBI
3. 1B  Freddie Freeman   .325, 21 HR, 100 RBI
4. C  Will Smith   .260, 24 HR, 87 RBI
5. DH  Max Muncy   .196, 21 HR, 69 RBI
6. 3B  Justin Turner   .278, 13 HR, 81 RBI
7. 2B  Gavin Lux   .276, 6 HR, 42 RBI
8. LF  Trayce Thompson   .256, 13 HR, 41 RBI
9. CF  Cody Bellinger   .210, 19 HR, 68 RBI

 

Padres

Starting Pitcher: Joe Musgrove: 10-7, 2.93 ERA, 9.15 K/9

1. LF  Jurickson Profar   .243, 15 HR, 58 RBI
2. RF  Juan Soto   .242, 27 HR, 62 RBI
3. 3B  Manny Machado   .298, 32 HR, 102 RBI
4. DH  Brandon Drury   .263, 28 HR, 87 RBI
5. 1B  Wil Myers   .261, 7 HR, 41 RBI
6. 2B  Jake Cronenworth   .240, 17 HR, 88 RBI
7. SS  Ha-Seong Kim   .251, 11 HR, 59 RBI
8. CF  Trent Grisham   .184, 17 HR, 53 RBI
9. C  Austin Nola   .251, 4 HR, 40 RBI

Betting Insights:

  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are 76-35 (.685) vs. the San Diego Padres over their last 111 games
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are 15-7 (.682) vs. the San Diego Padres in 2022
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are 34-17 (.667) vs. the San Diego Padres over the last three seasons
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are 17-8 (.680) vs. the San Diego Padres on the road over the last three seasons
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are 6-4 (.600) vs. the San Diego Padres on the road in 2022
  • The over hit in 11 of the San Diego Padres last 22 games vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022
  • The over hit in 27 of the San Diego Padres last 51 games vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers over the last three seasons