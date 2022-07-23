Los Angeles Dodgers Walker Buehler to Begin Throwing Program on Monday

Walker Buehler will begin a throwing program for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Walker Buehler said he’s playing catch on Monday. Will be very light, but the first time he’s thrown since going on the IL. Won’t get an MRI until 12 weeks post-injury. Said he feels like there’s enough of a window for him to come back and start games in mid/late September. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 22, 2022

Buehler has been on the injured list with an elbow injury since June 10. The Dodgers and Buehler are hoping that he will be able to return to the starting rotation in mid-September, make a couple of starts, and then lead the Dodgers into the playoffs. This may be wishful thinking, but a healthy Buehler is an actual game-one playoff starter.

However, the Dodgers aren’t likely to rely on Buehler’s health as they will look to acquire a starter by the trade deadline. They should be interested in Luis Castillo of the Cincinnati Reds or Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics, among other available starters.

